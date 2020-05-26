JD(S) MLA demands scrapping of MyMUL recruitment process

May 26, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing District Minister S.T. Somashekar of bowing to pressure in allowing MyMUL recruitment process to continue despite rampant corruption, K.R. Nagar JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh has demanded scrapping of the entire recruitment process and thus render justice to deserving candidates who are being kept out.

Addressing his third press meet in a fortnight on the alleged MyMUL recruitment scam at his office near Ramavilas Road here yesterday, Mahesh, who is also a former Minister, said that the tenure of the current MyMUL Board of Directors is scheduled to end on Sept. 13, 2020. With the tenure drawing to a close, the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner has sent a letter to the Co-operation Department asking it to write to the Co-operative election authority seeking appointment of an Administrative Officer as there is a rule that makes it mandatory for all Co-operative bodies to appoint one, under whose supervision the elections should be held. Also no recruitment must be made by the Board of Directors if the expiry of tenure is less than three months, he noted.

Displaying a copy of the letter purportedly written by the DC, Mahesh continued his tirade against MyMUL, accusing the Milk body of rampant abuse of power and maladministration under the current Government.

Charging District Minister S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Co-operation Minister of failing to stop corruption and irregularities in MyMUL recruitment, he wondered why the Minister was silent on the issue.

Accusing the Government of showing utter disregard for maintaining transparency in recruitment, he urged Somashekar to rescue MyMUL from the clutches of corruption and nepotism. He reiterated that the Government should immediately scrap the entire recruitment as there are rampant irregularities in the conduct of the written exam and declaration of results.

T. Narasipur MLA M. Ashwin Kumar, City JD(S) President K.T. Cheluvegowda, District President Narasimhaswamy, former Corporator K.V. Mallesh and others were present at the press meet.