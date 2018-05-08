JD(S) Supremo holds Road Show for Prof. K.S. Rangappa in Chamaraja

Mysuru: JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda yesterday held Road Shows in different parts of Chamaraja constituency to drum up support for the party candidate Prof. K.S. Rangappa.

Deve Gowda commenced his mega Road Show from Subramanyeshwara Temple in Hebbal, campaigned in M.G. Koppal, Abhishek Circle, Surya Bakery, Kumbarakoppal, Tollgate, Brindavan Extension, Metagalli, B.M. Srinagar, KRS Road and Paduvarahalli and sought votes for Prof. Rangappa.

Thousands of party workers including youths on two-wheelers took part in the former PM’s mega Road Show, as Deve Gowda along with candidate Prof. K.S. Rangappa and other party leaders stood atop an open campaign vehicle, appealing the electorate to vote for the party.

Former Mayors R. Lingappa and M.J. Ravi Kumar, JD(S) City President K.T. Cheluvegowda, Corporator Shivanna, leader Prema Shankaregowda and others were present.