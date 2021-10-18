JSS Hospital introduces robot for cleaning

October 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Robotics are widely used for swift cleaning and it makes cleaning faster and more efficient. Mysuru’s JSS Hospital has achieved the distinction of being the first hospital in India to introduce robotic cleaning in medical services. The initiative will be launched at 3 pm at the Hospital premises.

Robotics are user-friendly and achieves customer satisfaction at all levels. It does not require full time monitoring or supervision and is free from electrical hazards and accidents as it has a sensor inbuilt. A designated cleaning area is marked and is fed to the machine through Internet of Things (IOT) and the robot cleans the designated area without any hassle.

Dusters Total Solutions Services Pvt. Ltd., the service partner of JSS Hospital, has taken a call on introducing robotics to the public to keep their premises clean and hygienic and also keeping the pandemic situation in mind.

The robot has been designed by Peppermint Robots is ‘SINE IIT-Bombay & Qualcomm powered company’ that makes housekeeping robots for industrial and commercial purposes. The machine is fitted with inbuilt water tanks, wastewater collection and draining system and also cleaning brushes. It works on a sensor-based principle and needs no human intervention.

It automatically cleans hospital floors and the IOT-based system will ensure a clean and healthy environment without putting any pressure or workload on the staff and the robot can also be used at quarantine centres in a pandemic situation.

This system will make the cleaning process automatic and efficient which will help in reducing the spread of disease and making a safe and healthy environment.

Compared with manual cleaning, robots can reduce the risk of infection among cleaning staff while at the same time ensuring that cleaning is carried out reliably and traceably. Because robots are capable of performing continuous cleaning and disinfection operations, even during the night, cleaning can be carried out more frequently and consistently than with manual operation.