Jumbo weight training picks up pace at Palace

September 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The weight training for Dasara elephants inside the Mysore Palace premises has picked up pace in stages and the Forest Department is mounting weight on the elephants identified as future Ambari carriers. Tuskers are being trained as a back-up in case of some last-minute changes.

The mighty Abhimanyu is set to carry the 750-kg Golden Howdah during the Jumboo Savari and the pachyderm has successfully carried sandbags weighing 700 kg with ease. The weight training started last week and the authorities are training the jumbos in three cycles. In the first cycle, Abhimanyu was given weight training and in the second and third day cycle, Dhananjaya and Gopalaswamy carried sandbags.

Also in line was Ashwathama, a promising elephant that is participating in the festivities for the first time. Even he has responded well to weight training exercise. Training began with 275 kg and weights were increased gradually to 500 and 700 kg. The elephants are later made to walk 3 kms carrying weight and 3.5 kms without weight as part of the daily routine.

As a back-up for Abhimanyu, Dhananjaya and Gopalaswamy are being trained to carry the 750-kg Howdah and according to Forest Department officers, both the junior elephants are discharging their duties perfectly.

From Oct. 1, wooden replica of Ambari will be mounted on Abhimanyu and this will weigh 280 kgs. Sandbags, Gaadi and Namdah together will weigh 1,000 kg and this training will help Abhimanyu to effortlessly carry the 750-kg Howdah, said officials.

A special diet is being fed to the elephants to improve their strength and enable them to cope up with the strenuous routine. Nearly 80 percent of an elephant’s day is spent in feeding and they eat roughly 10 percent of their body weight in food every day. So, about 360 kg of food is required daily for an elephant weighing 3,500 kg. As Abhimanyu weighs more than 5,000 kgs, he needs to eat 500 kgs per day. They are fed twice a day and their intake has been increased from 8 kg to 15 kg a day.

Also, 400-500 kg of peepal tree leaves, paddy straw and other green fodder are given daily. Their health is under close watch and the veterinarians’ team is monitoring the diet, food intake and also digestive aspects.