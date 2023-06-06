Just five years after rejuvenation… Sewage, hyacinth choke scenic Thippayyanakere

June 6, 2023

Water hyacinth (Eichhornia) is choking the picturesque Thippayyanakere near Lalithadripura as gallons of sewage water flow into the lake day in and day out from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar, Police Layout, Giridarshini Layout, Alanahalli Layout and surrounding areas.

The 12.36-acre Thippayyanakere, situated at Nadanahalli adjacent to Ring Road in Lalithadripura, was rejuvenated in 2018 by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Mysuru and District Administration under “Project Mysuru Water Positive by 2021.” The rejuvenation was funded by Automotive Axles Ltd. under its CSR initiatives.

The rejuvenation included prevention of sewage flow, desilting, erecting of fences to give it a clear identity, removal of encroachments, planting of ornamental plants, gardens and laying of sitting and walking areas. Now sadly after five years, the Lake is back to square one and resembles a stinking cesspool with poisonous green growth on top. Residents have complained that they cannot walk near the Lake.

Conservationists stress the urgent need to effectively address the issue of water weed proliferation in the lake to ensure its sustainable conservation. They propose two key measures: Regular Lake cleaning and the complete cessation of untreated sewage discharge.

Destructive weed

While water hyacinth can have beneficial qualities, such as its ability to absorb phosphates, nitrates and other heavy metals from the water, it is crucial to limit its presence to a maximum of five percent of the water surface. Excessive growth of these weeds can result in their decay within the Lake, emitting an unpleasant odour.

The proliferation of water hyacinths causes them to float on the water surface, gradually suffocating the lake. Their abundance serves as a concerning indicator of water pollution, particularly in areas where drainage water is prevalent.

Oxygen depletion

Extensive weed growth obstructs sunlight and depletes oxygen levels, depriving fish of their food source and leading to their demise. Consequently, this directly impacts bird populations, disrupting their ecological balance due to the absence of fish.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Manu Kumar, one of the Directors of Samana Manaskara Vedike and an area resident said that after the cleaning drive by CII in 2018, this is the first time hyacinth has grown to this extent. “Water is not at all visible now and weeds have choked the water body,” he said.

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) tried to construct a Sewage Treatment Plant here but residents of certain layouts opposed it saying that smell will emanate from the plant and living amidst smell will be miserable. “We have given a letter to the DC and MUDA Commissioner and also written to the Prime Minister’s Office, seeking urgent intervention,” he added.

‘Shifting sewage line away from Lake is the only solution’

The Thippayyanakere garden and the park around it is maintained by the Mysuru Zoo while the ownership of the water-body is with MUDA. An officer from the Zoo, who requested anonymity, told Star of Mysore that the permanent and viable solution is to shift the sewage line that is entering the Lake. “MUDA has to divert the sewage line and it is a multi-crore rupees project,” he said.

“Daily sewage flow is a big headache for us and unless the sewage line is completely plugged, the Lake cannot be rejuvenated and maintained and this is the only solution. It will remain a stinky hole and the water-body will die slowly,” the officer added.

Earlier, there were over 200 to 300 houses around the Lake vicinity. But now, there are 3,000 to 4,000 houses and the entire sewage is let into the Lake. A septic tank was created near the Lake (inside the park) by MUDA for the sewage of 300 to 400 houses to flow. Now that the population has increased, the septic tank is overflowing and the water is entering the Lake.

The sewage line must cross the Lake and go further to save the water body. “We tried our best to treat the sewage water through some natural methods but the quantity of wastewater entering the Lake on a daily basis is huge and way beyond natural treatment methods,” the Officer added.

Zoo has full control over Lake: MUDA Commissioner

Commenting on the issue, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar told SOM that the Thippayyanakere, its boundaries and gardens are being maintained by the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK). “We cannot take up any works as the water-body has been handed over to the ZAK way back in 2016 based on the report from the Mysuru Tahsildar. The handing over order has been issued by the Deputy Commissioner,” he said.

“The ZAK and the Mysuru Zoo have complete control of the Lake and they can initiate any development works. We can take up any work only if the Lake is handed back to us. In such a case, we are ready to develop the water-body,” the MUDA Commissioner added.