Justice N.V. Ramana takes oath as 48th Chief Justice of India

April 24, 2021

New Delhi: Justice N.V. Ramana was today sworn- in as the 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI). He was administered the oath by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, here.

He took over from former CJI S.A. Bobde whose term ended on Friday.

Born in an agricultural family on Aug. 27, 1957 in Ponnavaram village, Krishna District in Andhra Pradesh, CJI Ramana was elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in Sept. 2013 and further elevated as a Supreme Court Judge in Feb. 2014.

Justice Ramana got enrolled as an Advocate on Feb. 10, 1983. He has practiced in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Central and Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunals and the Supreme Court of India in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Service and Election matters.

He has specialised in Constitutional, Criminal, Service and Inter-State River laws and also functioned as Panel Counsel for various Government Organisations including Additional Standing Counsel for Central Government and Standing Counsel for Railways in the Central Administrative Tribunal at Hyderabad.

He was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in June 2000 and functioned as Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court from Mar. 10, 2013 to May 20, 2013. He has participated in several National and International Conferences held in India and abroad and submitted papers on various topics of legal importance. He has also served as Additional Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh.

Notably, Justice Ramana has authored 156 judgments as a Supreme Court Judge in the past 7 years.