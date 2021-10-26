‘Kannadakkaagi Naavu’ cultural fest launched in district

October 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of Kannada Rajyotsava, the Kannada and Culture Department launched the week-long (Oct. 24 to 31) ‘Kannadakkaagi Naavu’ cultural festival in city on Sunday.

The cultural fest of Mysuru Revenue Division was launched with the rendering of a Kannada song by singers Dr. Madhusudan, Ningaraju and team in front of Kalamandira.

As part of the campaign, a programme will be held on different dates at some taluk headquarters of the district till Oct. 31.

In Mysuru, cultural programmes will be held at Kalamandira from Oct. 26 to 28, with the city’s Naadavidyalaya troupe performing a Dance-Drama on Oct. 26, Vidushi Kripa Phadke and team performing a Dance-Drama on Oct. 27 and Arati Arun’s Ganesha Nrutyalaya performing a Dance-Drama on Oct. 28.

Yesterday, Anil Kumar and team presented a vocal concert in front of Ayyappaswamy Temple at Nanjangud.

Today (Oct. 26), Amma Ramachandra and team will perform at H.D. Kote’s Santhemaala.

Tomorrow (Oct. 27), Sumanth and team will present a cultural programme at Government First Grade College premises in K.R. Nagar.

On Oct. 28, Chandan, Ramprasad and team will present a cultural programme at Baden Powell School premises in Mysuru, while Purushottam and team will present a cultural programme at Vidyodaya College premises in T. Narasipur.

On Oct. 29, Srivatsa and team will present a cultural programme at Gopalaswamy PU College premises in Mysuru, while Singesh and team will perform at Government PU College for Girls at Hunsur.

On Oct. 30, Kamplapura Gopal and team will perform at Government PU College at Bettadapura in Periyapatna taluk.

On Oct. 31, Vocal concert at Saragur.