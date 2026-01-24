Karnataka tableau to feature at Bharat Parv, not R-Day Parade
‘Millets to Microchip’ tableau to symbolise State’s role in building Atmanirbhar Bharat

New Delhi: Karnataka will not feature a tableau in this year’s Republic Day (R-Day) Parade at Kartavya Path on Jan. 26. However, the State will showcase its tableau, themed “Millets to Microchip,” at the Bharat Parv event at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Although Karnataka had proposed the tableau for inclusion in the Republic Day Parade, the theme was not selected this year. Arrangements have instead been made to display the tableau at Bharat Parv, an event held alongside the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

Highlighting the State’s journey from traditional agriculture to cutting-edge technology, Karnataka’s tableau titled “Millets to Microchip” symbolises its contribution to building an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). The tableau has been designed by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), which represents Karnataka at the Republic Day celebrations each year.

The front section of the tableau features a rising sun symbolising continuous progress, with large vessels displaying a variety of millets. A farmer, his wife, and children depict rural vitality.

The middle section highlights scientific and technological advancement, featuring a rotating molecular model, an AI-powered robot working on a computer, a rocket, a scientist, a doctor offering telemedicine services and a woman using drones in agriculture — illustrating the integration of science, healthcare and modern farming practices.

The industrial segment depicts workers operating machinery, representing Karnataka’s manufacturing strength.

The final section showcases a glowing microchip surrounded by golden circuits, with a robot’s face embedded in it, symbolising the State’s journey from soil to silicon — traditional wisdom merging with futuristic technology. This year’s Republic Day Parade will feature 30 tableaux from 17 States and Union Territories and 13 Central Government Departments.

Karnataka, Goa, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will not participate in the parade this year due to the Centre’s rotation policy, which ensures that all States and Union Territories get an opportunity to participate over time.

