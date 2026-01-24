Use of nylon flags hurts Khadi Tricolour sales

January 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite Government directives mandating use of Khadi Tricolour flags bearing the ISI mark during National festivals, the widespread use of nylon and other fabric flags in Mysuru has led to a decline in the prominence of Khadi flags.

As per Government orders, only Tricolours sold through Khadi Gramodyog institutions with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag are permitted for hoisting during Republic Day (Jan. 26) and Independence Day (Aug. 15) celebrations.

Khadi flags are required to be flown in all government offices, schools and colleges to promote Khadi and village industries. However, in recent years, markets have witnessed a surge in nylon and plastic flags, contrary to the regulations.

Khadi flag sales hit

Khadi Tricolour flags are supplied from the Khadi flag manufacturing centre at Bengeri village in Hubballi and are sold through authorised Khadi India (Khadi and Village Industries Co-operative Society) outlets. In Mysuru, the Khadi India Store on Ashoka Circle (Ballal Circle) is the only authorised outlet selling Tricolours with both ISI certification and GI tag.

Traditionally, Government offices and educational institutions across the district procured their National flags from this outlet. This year, however, sales have seen a sharp decline, officials said.

Customers with Khadi Tricolours at the Khadi Bharat Store on Dhanvanthri Road.

Slightly higher prices

Since Khadi flags are made entirely of handwoven Khadi cloth and manufactured in strict compliance with specifications relating to size, colour, stitching and quality, their prices are higher than those of synthetic flags.

The cost has been fixed at Rs. 1,240 for a 2×3 size flag, Rs. 2,300 for a 3×4.5 size flag and Rs. 3,300 for a 4×6 size flag. As a result, private institutions are reportedly reluctant to purchase Khadi flags.

Store officials said some buyers had sought inflated billing amounts, which the Khadi India outlet refused.

In contrast, private shops selling nylon and other fabric flags reportedly issue bills for arbitrary amounts, making such flags more attractive to buyers. Principals of private educational institutions, who purchase flags using their own funds, are said to be opting for cheaper alternatives.

Flag audit

Officials pointed out that audits of Government offices and educational institutions could reveal whether Khadi flags had been purchased, while inspections during National celebrations could help enforce compliance.

In Gram Panchayat offices and Government institutions, where flags are flown throughout the year, a flag generally wears out within a year.

In schools and colleges, where the Tricolour is hoisted only on National festivals, a Khadi flag can last up to three years. Officials stressed the need for awareness campaigns to promote use of Khadi flags.

Illegal nylon flags

Most flag shops in Mysuru continue to sell Tricolour flags made of nylon and other fabrics in unauthorised sizes, in violation of flag-making norms. Displaying National flags openly for commercial purposes is also prohibited, yet several shops near Chikka Gadiyara and Vinoba Road were found displaying flags. Citizens have demanded strict action to uphold the dignity of the National flag.

“Last August, over 600 Tricolour flags were sold. Ahead of Republic Day this year, only 25 flags have been sold so far,” said Ujwal Kumar, Manager of Khadi Bharat Store on Dhanvanthri Road.

He added that despite the mandatory requirement of ISI and GI-tagged Khadi flags, sales have declined as buyers turn to synthetic alternatives.