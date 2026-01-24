State Budget 2026-2027 wish list: Greater MCC, Greater Police infrastructure

January 24, 2026

Congress leaders discuss requirements with City Police Commissioner

Mysore/Mysuru: With Mysuru city set to expand following the announcement of upgrading the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) into a Greater MCC (GMCC), City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar has stressed the urgent need to strengthen Police infrastructure to meet emerging challenges.

She shared her views during a meeting with a delegation of the Mysuru District Congress Committee, led by KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshmana, at her office this morning.

The meeting focused on initiating discussions to include key proposals from the City Police Department in the State Budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year.

More Stations, Quarters

Latkar said that with the implementation of GMCC, the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate will expand, necessitating the opening of additional Police Stations along with more Police outposts. She also underlined the need for additional residential quarters.

Stressing the importance of technology-driven policing, the Commissioner said that facilities similar to Smart City Command and Control Centres should be established.

Such centres would integrate CCTV cameras installed by various departments for effective real-time monitoring. She also cited example of Tamil Nadu Police providing caravan-like facilities for women Police personnel.

Pedestrian safety

Latkar acknowledged that pedestrians at D. Devaraj Urs Road, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle), and other busy junctions are facing difficulties due to rising traffic density.

She said the issue had come to the notice of the Police and assured that appropriate measures would be taken to ensure safer pedestrian movement.

Drug abuse, rowdyism

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar raised concerns over rampant drug abuse in many secluded areas, where abandoned farmlands and bushy tracts have become safe havens for anti-social elements.

President of the District Congress Rural Committee, Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, highlighted the growing menace of youth indulging in rowdy activities. Responding, Latkar said that known rowdies are being warned on a daily basis to deter them from illegal activities.

Call for more Police Stations

Lakshmana demanded the opening of six additional Police Stations over and above the existing 16 in the city. He also called for strengthening the Bomb Detection Squad with advanced equipment.

Pointing out that the city has nearly eight lakh vehicles and nearly one lakh tourist vehicles moving in and out, Lakshmana stressed the need for Satellite Bus Terminals in multiple directions to decongest traffic.

Flyovers, parking and exhibition space

He further urged the deployment of four additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, relocation of the private bus stand to the outskirts, and construction of flyovers, skywalks and underpasses to ensure smooth pedestrian movement.

He proposed the development of six multi-level parking complexes, designated autorickshaw stands, and the identification of land on the outskirts for conducting exhibitions.

Those present at the meeting included DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, City Congress president R. Murthy, Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority Ayub Khan, former Zilla Panchayat president B.M. Ramu, former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa, former corporator Shivanna, Congress leader M. Pradeep Kumar and others.