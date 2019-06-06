Key Cabinet Committees for Modi Govt. formed

Amit Shah in all 8, PM Narendra Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman in 6, Rajnath Singh in 2 Panels

New Delhi: Among the eight key Cabinet Committees reconstituted by the Centre, Home Minister Amit Shah finds representation in all of them while Prime Minister is on-board six committees barring Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Accommodation.

The lone Cabinet Committee having only PM Modi and Home Minister Shah on-board is Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman has been roped-in for six committees, that is, Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development.

On the other hand, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh finds his say in only two Committees, that is, Cabinet Committee on Security and Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. Considered one of the most significant Cabinet Committees, the Cabinet Committee on Security also includes the Prime Minister, Shah, Sitharaman and Jaishankar apart from Rajnath Singh.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari is in Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth. Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan is in Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development.

While Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry is on-board five Committees, that is, Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Accommodation.

Interestingly, Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development and Textiles has found a place among Special Invitees in the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development but has not found a place as a member in any of the eight Committees.

The eight committees which have been reconstituted include: Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth and Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development.

