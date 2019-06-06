Works on to beautify Brindavan Gardens

Mysuru: The State Government that had announced grandiose plans to convert Brindavan Gardens at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir into a Disneyland-type amusement park has sanctioned money to develop a stretch of the garden near the Cauvery Statue.

Horticulture Dept. is developing the Garden in front of the Royal Orchid Hotel near the Cauvery Statue and the Government has released Rs.30 lakh for the purpose. As per the plans, the slope area and the undulating landscape will be beautified and illuminated.

Speaking to SOM, Assistant Director of Horticulture Dept. Raju said that the Bougainvillea plants in front of the hotel and surrounding gardens have become an eye sore and they will be removed and a combination of flowering and ornamental plants with white and green combination will be planted to enhance the aesthetics.

Bougainvillea plants were planted 25 years ago and had become monotonous for tourists who usually like to see a change in the garden landscaping. Tourists, who regularly flock Gardens, were disappointed to see same garden every time they visited this place. This has also discouraged them from visiting KRS.

To break the monotony and to increase the aesthetic beauty of the Garden, the State Government has directed the Horticulture Department to take up the beautification works in a phased manner. “Dasara is nearing and we want to rejuvenate and beautify the Garden to attract more and more tourists,” he added.

In the first phase, all the Bougainvillea plants will be removed and with the initial Rs.30 lakh funds released by the Government, cleaning and landscaping will be taken up. A wide variety of uniformly flowering plants will be planted in the slope area to create blocks of blooming flowers, he explained.

The white and green plants adjoining the trees will be grown across the Gardens to increase beauty and officials are planning to implement the project before this Dasara. Once the garden is laid, the area will be illuminated. More beautification and landscaping works will be undertaken in the second phase of the project, officials said.

