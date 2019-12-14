KIADB to launch Phase-II of Immavu, Thandya Industrial Area

December 14, 2019

Public hearing on Environment Impact on Jan. 6, 2020

Project to come up in 1,149.21 acres at Nanjangud; estimated cost is Rs. 123.80 crore

Mysuru: The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has proposed the development of Immavu and Thandya Industrial Area Phase-II in Nanjangud Taluk of Mysuru. The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 123.80 cr.

Over 1,149.21 acres in Immavu and Thandya were acquired by the KIADB in 2015-2016 to form industrial areas after taking feedback from District Industries Centre (DIC) based on the demand for industrial land. DIC officials say that there is a huge demand for industrial land at Immavu, Nanjangud and Thandya.

Mandatory clearances

The project has to obtain environmental clearance from Karnataka State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) as mandated by Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and is also required to go through environmental public hearing process.

The public hearing will be conducted by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on Jan. 6, 2020 at the office of project site in Immavu and Thandya Industrial Area at 11 am. At the public hearing, the KIADB is expected to justify site suitability in terms of environmental damage, resources sustainability associated with selected site as compared to rejected sites. The analysis should include parameters considered along with weightage criteria for short-listing the selected site.

Environmental parameters

The KIADB must submit details of environmentally sensitive places, land acquisition status, rehabilitation of communities and villagers. It will have to list the negative impacts on the environment by industries once the factories are set up, liquid and solid waste discharge. Based on the public hearing, the KIADB has to send the project report and public feedback for the approval of MoEFCC.

It will have to submit a copy of the contour plan with slopes, drainage pattern of the site and surrounding area, and any obstruction of the same by the project. Lastly, details regarding project boundary passing through any eco-sensitive area and within 10 km from eco-sensitive area must be provided, said KSPCB sources.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, KSPCB Assistant Executive Engineer Jayendra said that the KIADB is forming an industrial area at Immavu and Thandya Industrial Area Phase-II. Once the area is formed, plots will be distributed to those industries that want to set up shop in Nanjangud.

Site dimensions

The KIADB will form the industrial layout and distribute sites of one acre, half acre and quarter acre dimensions. It will charge Rs. 65 lakh to Rs. 1 crore for one acre land, Rs. 50 lakh for half acre and Rs. 25 lakh for quarter acre. SC/ST community members have 50 percent rebate and there will be 25 percent concession in land rates for women entrepreneurs.

The project documents have been kept open to public at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Mysuru, District Industries Centre, Mysuru, City Municipal Council, Nanjangud, Taluk Panchayat Office, Immavu and Nanjangud, Village Panchayat Office, Immavu and the Office of Regional Officer-2 (Mysuru Rural), Hebbal KIADB Industrial Area, Mysuru.

‘No logic behind KIADB move’

Reacting to the KIADB move to conduct public hearing after acquiring the land, several people have questioned the logic. “The land has already been acquired by the KIADB and compensation has been paid to the farmers and land-losers. The area of Immavu and Thandya is a green belt having lakes, Varuna Canal and Kapila River amidst scenic surroundings. Naturally there will be objection as the green belt will be converted to industrial area,” said an industrialist who wanted to be anonymous.

“If at all there is objection and if the Environment Ministry refuses to clear the project, will the KIADB give the land back to farmers,” he questioned. He said that such public hearings must be held before the land is acquired and also all necessary project approvals must be obtained before the land is acquired. “This will prevent waste of public money,” he quipped.

