Krishnaraja Government Schools will get funding on Mar. 2, assures MLA Ramdas

February 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that funds would be released on Mar. 2 for betterment of all Government Schools in Krishnaraja Assembly, MLA S.A. Ramdas called upon teachers to follow the principles of music icon Panchakshari Gawai.

He was speaking after inaugurating Purandaradasa, Thyagaraja Aradhane and Panchakshari Gawai Punya-smarane programme organised by Mysuru Division (Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts) Karnataka State Government Music Teachers Association at Srirama Mandira in Krishna-murthypuram here yesterday.

Pointing out that there are four Government High Schools in KR Assembly segment, Ramdas said that he can make arrangements for getting the necessary musical instruments for these schools if the authorities prepare a list of student interest in different forms of music and submit the same to him.

Stressing on the need for propagating and popularising music among the population, the MLA said that sensitising the parents on the importance of teaching music to their wards, will make the Government to appoint music teachers in all schools.

Underlining the contributions of Panchakshari Gawai and other such icons to Indian music and culture, Ramdas said that the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, has given due importance for music.

Bemoaning that the caste system had resulted in loss of human values and humanity, the MLA said that the society needs a better system, where talent, skills and knowledge are recognised purely on merit and not due to other considerations.

Highlighting the importance of Music Therapy in medical treatment, Ramdas said that as Medical Education Minister 10 years ago, he had introduced Music Therapy at National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, which saw a big success. Now plans are underway for introducing Music Therapy at Jayanagar Community Health Centre and SMT Hospital (Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital)near Nanjumalige Circle, he said, adding that there is a need for a campaign on the benefits of Music Therapy.

The Association presented a memorandum that contained a seven-point charter of demands to the MLA, to be forwarded to the Government and the concerned authorities for due consideration.

The demands included filling up of vacant music teacher posts, suitable appointments to blind music teachers, teaching music as a subject in tenth standard, conversion of vacant class rooms as music rooms and making it mandatory for schools having more than 150 students to appoint music teachers, as is being done in the case of Physical Education teachers, among others.

Sri Ilai Alwar Swamiji of Vangipura Mutt, Melukote, Mari-thibbegowda, MLC, Bharathi, Joint Director of Karnataka Higher Secondary Education, H.N. Geethamba, Principal, DIET, Mysuru, Ramachandraraje Urs, Deputy Director, Department of Public Instruction, retd. Assistant Director of Mysuru Akashvani Vid. Ballari M. Raghavendra, tablist Vid. Ramesh Dhannur, Karnataka State Government Music Teachers Association State President Mallikarjuna Turuvanur & Vice-President B. Kumaraswamy, Association Mysuru Division President Vid. Ningegowda, Secretary Vidu. Sowmya Jain and others were present during the occasion.