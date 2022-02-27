Pulse Polio drive begins: Over 2.4 lakh children to be administered polio drops in district

February 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Pulse Polio immunisation programme for children aged below 5 years, the first one this year, began this morning.

Health Department Divisional Joint Director Dr. M.R. Udayashankar launched the drive at Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital (SMT Hospital) near Nanjumalige Circle on JLB Road here, by administering polio drops to a child.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Udayshankar said that the Pulse Polio immunisation programme was rolled out in the country on Oct.2,1994. Pointing out that the Pulse Polio initiative was started with an objective of achieving hundred percent coverage under oral polio vaccine, he said it aimed to immunise children below five years of age through improved social mobilisation.

Noting that the drive is being held every year since it started in 1994, Dr. Udayshankar said that the drive has enabled the country to become polio free. But still the drive is being continued as a precautionary measure as some neighbouring countries continue to report a few polio cases here and there in their territory.

Asserting that India will be declared a totally Polio-free country in two years, he reiterated that the polio campaign also has the objective of securing our children against the disease through administration of oral drops.

DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad said that today, polio drops will be administered only at designated centres across the district, for which a total of 1,620 booths have been set up. From tomorrow (Feb.28), mobile teams comprising a total of 332 supervisors and 6,604 volunteers will visit all households in the district as part of National Immunisation Drive (NID) over the next 3 to 5 days for administering polio drops to all children under five years of age. A target of administering drops to 2,46,191 children has been set in the district, Dr. Prasad added.

He also sought the co-operation of parents during the drive and asked them to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour. Even if children are administered polio drops earlier, they should take it again during the current drive, he added.

Corporator Pallavi Begum, District Project Officer Dhanush, Surveillance Officer Sudhir Nayak, Mysuru District Surgeon Dr. Rajeshwari, Dr. Jayanth, Polio Nodal Officer Dr. Vasanth Kumar, Medical Officer Dr. Srivatsa, Health staff V. Udaykumar and others were present during the lunch of the drive.