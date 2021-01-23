KRRS to take out Tractor Jatha to Bengaluru on Jan. 25

January 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In support of the indefinite stir launched by farmer Unions at New Delhi seeking repeal of the three newly introduced Farm Laws, the KRRS (Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha-Hasiru Sene) will take out a tractor jatha from Kutta in Kodagu to Bengaluru on Jan. 25.

Addressing a Press meet here yesterday, KRRS President Badaglapura Nagendra said that the rally will be taken out to Bengaluru simultaneously from four places in the State — Kutta in Kodagu, Raichur, Belagavi and Chikkaballapur — on Jan. 25 to reach Bengaluru on Jan. 26. Pointing out that the rally is in support of the tractor parade to be taken out by agitating farmers at New Delhi marking Republic Day on Jan. 26, Nagendra said that the tractor rally (jatha) will be launched at Kutta at 10.30 am on Jan. 25.

The rally will pass through Srimangala, Ponnampet, Gonikoppa, Thithimathi, Hunsur, Bilikere and Yelwal to reach Maharaja’s College Grounds in Mysuru, from where the rally will proceed to Bengaluru, along with farmers from Chamarajanagar district.

Maintaining that 25,000 farmers will be participating in the rally travelling in over 1,000 tractors and 4,000 other vehicles, Nagendra said that from Mysuru, the rally will pass through Srirangapatna, Mandya and Maddur to reach Byrapatna in Channapatna taluk and halt for the night. The rallyists will continue the rally from Byrapatna at 8 am on Jan. 26 and pass through Ramanagara and Bidadi to reach Bengaluru City Railway Station a couple of hours later, from where the farmers will march to Freedom Park, where a rally will be held in support of the farmer agitation at New Delhi, he said and clarified that the tractor parade is not an alternative parade to the Republic Day parade in the State Capital.

Pointing out that Freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy will unfurl the National Flag at Freedom Park, Nagendra said that several farmer and trade union leaders will address the gathering at Freedom Park, against the newly introduced Farm Laws, amended Land Reforms Act and the new Labour Code.

KRRS Kodagu District President Manu Somaiah, Mysuru Taluk President P. Marankaiah, Mandakalli Mahesh, Jana Chethana Trust President Prasanna N. Gowda were present.