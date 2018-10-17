KRS glows with 3D lights
Mysuru: It was an altogether different world that was marked by colourful lighting explaining the history of Mysuru and Mandya, contributions of Wadiyars and people like Sir Mirza Ismail and Sir M. Visvesvaraya — all through lightings with associated imagery and its verdant colours. The lights were projected on water and concrete structures as people cheered on top of their voice.

The venue was Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam where 3D projection mapping and other special lighting arrangements were made last evening. The show will continue for eight more days. People danced as bright lights with all its hues electrified the concrete structures and they enjoyed every moment of it as lights (carrying the theme VIBGYOR) were splashed on water.

The show has been organised by Mandya District Administration and Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) to attract tourists and the organisers were not disappointed as it pulled in many visitors indicating that the 3D mapping will be one of the major tourist attractions at KRS Dam till Oct.24. The projection brought alive the KRS Dam structure through video display just like the Sound and Light show.

The CNNL has awarded the contract of 3D projection mapping at KRS to Bengaluru-based DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt. Ltd., one of the international event management companies. The event was inaugurated by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. Every day, the show will be held from 6 pm to 8.30 pm.

A part of the Dam structure was illuminated and flood lights were flashed from the top. As the lights were focused on water, it reflected that particular colour, creating bright waves. Cultural programmes were performed on a floating stage set up in the boating pond at Brindavan Gardens.

