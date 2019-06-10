KSRTC’s luxury bus to Mumbai

Mysuru: In an effort to provide more comfort to long distance passengers, the Mysuru Rural Division of KSRTC has introduced Airavat Ambari Dream Class Inter-State bus service from Mysuru to Mumbai starting from today.

Earlier, the KSRTC was operating Airavat Club Class luxury service between Mysuru and Mumbai. Starting from today, the Airavat Ambari Dream Class service has replaced Airavat Club Class.

The Airavat Ambari Dream Class is an AC sleeper multi-axle bus having 40 seats. The bus leaves Mysuru Suburban bus stand at 1 pm everyday and reaches Mumbai at 9 am the next day, covering a distance of about 1,100 kms in 20 hours.

The bus, which departs from Mysuru at 1 pm, passes through K.R. Pet, Shravanabelagola, Arasikere, Shivamogga, Harihar, Haveri, Hubballi, Belagavi, Kolhapur, Pune to reach Mumbai at 9 am the next morning.

On its return journey, the bus leaves Mumbai at 1 pm and reaches Mysuru the next day at 9 am, travelling on the same route. The fare from Mysuru to Mumbai is Rs. 2,000 per head and the KSRTC has provided advance booking facility for the inter-State service.

Speaking to SOM after the launch of the service this morning, KSRTC Mysuru Rural Divisional Controller (DC) R. Ashok Kumar said that all passengers will be provided blankets, bed spreads and water bottles.

Pointing out that there is upper and lower berths totalling 40 push-back seats, he said that every seat has an individual luggage carrier.

Stating that the bus is 14.5 mts long, which is more than 1 mt. long than other multi-axle buses, he said that all the 40 seats were booked online well in advance for today’s first trip.

Explaining the other features of the bus, Ashok Kumar said that this was the first Airavat Ambari Dream Class service from Mysuru and the Mysuru KSRTC division has plans to introduce more such buses to Chennai, Hyderabad and Belagavi.

He further said that, in a first, a rear view mirror has been fitted at the backside of the bus, in which the images of vehicles coming behind can be clearly viewed.

Out of the 40 seats, two seats are VIP seats and these seats will be filled up if no VIP boards the bus till it departs, he said.

KSRTC Chief Security and Vigilance Officer Lingaraju, Depot Manager Mahesh and other officials were present at the launch of the new service.