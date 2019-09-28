Kuppanna Park is now the most photographable spot

September 28, 2019

Mysuru: Hectic preparations are on at the Kuppanna Park in Nazarbad for the Dasara Flower Show which will be inaugurated tomorrow at 4.30 pm by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

The centre of attraction will be the life-size statue of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar built with roses to commemorate the birth centenary of the last ruler of Mysore.

The floral statue, a replica of the one at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) with all the supporting fixtures, is being readied inside the spacious Glass House. Over five lakh roses are used to build the floral replica of the King.

A model of the launch vehicle of Mission Chandrayan-2 is being prepared for Dasara Flower show at Kuppanna Park in city.

Also placed in the Glass House is a replica of Golden Throne made of thermocole with models of elephants on the either side profusely decorated with a variety of roses and other flowers. The elephant models are caparisoned similar to the ones that are done for the Dasara procession. Also included is a statue of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar playing on a harmonium decorated with flowers. The floral vintage cars are positioned at the entrance of the Glass House.

Another special attraction is the floral replica of the launch vehicle used by ISRO for Chandrayan-2 recently. The Flower Show Sub Committee has also displayed over 60 photographs of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar right from his childhood days at the Glass House.

