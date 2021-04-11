Kurubarahalli Survey No.4 and Alanahalli Survey No.41 – District Administration to move Court for maintaining status quo regarding Government land: DC

April 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri said that the District Administration will battle it out in the Courts seeking to maintain status quo in respect of 1,600 acres of B-Kharab land (Government land) coming under Kurubarahalli Survey No.4 and Alanahalli Survey No.41.

Speaking at the media interaction meet organised by Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) at Patrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, DC Rohini Sindhuri said that she has given importance for saving Government lands and conservation of lakes after taking over as DC seven months ago. Maintaining that necessary measures have been taken to save Government land coming under the two survey numbers, she said that the issue in respect of 1,600 acres of B-Kharab land had reached the Karnataka High Court. When the hearing came up, the District Administration had pleaded with the Chief Justice on saving this Government land of high value. But now, the matter is in the Supreme Court and the District Administration has appointed an advocate to plead on behalf of the Government. She further said that all documents pertaining to B-Kharab land row will be collected and submitted to the Court.

Continuing, she said that during a hearing in the High Court, the Chief Justice had asked the Government on the origin of 1,600 acres of B-Kharab land in Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 and Alanahalli Survey No. 41. The District Administration in its reply had said that Kurubarahalli was the habitat of shepherds.

The Court has been told that just as thousands of acres of ‘Gomaala’ (cattle grazing land) land existed at different places, a vast area of B-Kharab land too exists at the foot of Chamundi Hill which is grass lands belonging to the Government, she said.

Asserting that the District Administration is committed for saving Government lands everywhere, the DC said that similar B-Kharab lands exist at Hunsur and other places in the district and the administration has taken necessary measures for taking control of them.

Kukkarahalli Lake development plan

Pointing out that there are about 3,000 water bodies in the district including lakes, Rohini said that the District Administration has taken all measures for conserving and developing them. She further said that a development plan for Kukkarahalli Lake in the heart of the city will be prepared soon. Noting that Kukkarahalli Lake is currently managed by the University of Mysore, the DC said that there are plans to handover the lake to either Lake Development Authority or MCC or Forest Department. The District Administration has discussed the proposal with the University Vice-Chancellor, she added.

Stating that the allotment of sites for construction of ‘Ashraya’ houses in Kergalli Lake area has been cancelled, the DC asserted that the clearing of encroachment of all lakes around the Ring Road will begin soon.