Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 and Alanahalli Survey No. 41: Will protest in front of Ramdas’ house from July 12

July 2, 2020

KPCC Spokesperson warns

Mysore/Mysuru: KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshman has warned that he will stage a demonstration in front of K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas’ residence from July 12 if the lands coming under Kurubarahalli Survey No.4, Alanahalli Survey No.41 and Chowdahalli Survey No.39 on which five CITB and MUDA layouts — Sidharthanagar, K.C. Nagar, J.C. Nagar, Alanahalli and Income Tax Layouts — have come up, are not left out from ‘B’ Kharab (Government land) classification, as promised by the MLA.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, he said that Ramdas should keep his promise made last month on dropping 354 acre of lands coming under the three Survey Nos. from ‘B’ Kharab classification. But even though the month of June has ended, Ramdas has failed to keep his promise, which has become a cause of worry for the residents of the five layouts that have been formed on the land classified as ‘B’ Kharab. Asking Ramdas to make efforts for fulfilling his promise in 10 days, Lakshman warned of staging an indefinite stir in front of his house from July 12 if ‘B’ Kharab classification is not dropped by then. Asserting that there is no question of him going back on staging the stir for any reason, he said that he will personally thank Ramdas if the row is resolved forever.

Residents remind K.R. MLA on his promise

The residents of the layouts in Kurubarahalli Survey No.4, Alanahalli Survey No.41 and Chowdahalli Survey No. 39 have reminded MLA S.A. Ramdas on his promise of a solution by the end of June. Ramdas had also assured the residents of the five layouts that all legal hurdles in leaving out the lands from ‘B’ Kharab classification have been cleared and all issues regarding the row will come to an end.

Subsequent to Ramdas’ assurance, thousands of aggrieved residents of the layouts had heaved a sigh of relief then.

MLA Ramdas reacts

MLA Ramdas, speaking to SOM, said that the process to remove five layouts including Siddarthanagar, K.C. Layout, J.C. Layout and Alanahalli from the ‘B’ Kharab status has been completed and only announcing it is remaining. He further said that as the Revenue Minister is busy with COVID-19 related works, the announcement has been delayed and added that he was waiting for Revenue Minister R. Ashok to give his time and clarified that as soon as he meets the Minister, he would bring him and make the announcement of the order in the presence of the residents.