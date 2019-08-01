Landmark Millennium Circle turning out a Sheep Pen

August 1, 2019

Mysuru: Many readers have written to Star of Mysore about the busy LIC Circle near the Torchlight Parade Grounds on the busy Mysuru-Bengaluru Road turning into a sheep pen. “Lately I have observed that lot of sheep selling vendors gather there with their herd of animals and they have literally turned the spot into a sheep market. This doesn’t look good since LIC Circle is a popular landmark,” said N.R. Gururaj, a reader.

Another reader said that this sheep business causes traffic jam at times. “LIC Circle is like an entry gate into the Heritage City. And a landmark Millennium Circle being used as a sheep market is not a good sign. Also, now-a-days we are increasingly focusing on tourism. And this place has become an eyesore,” he added.

“Sheep and goats, which are among the cloven-hoofed animals, are susceptible to many diseases and some times, if they are not raised properly, have ticks on their body,” said Mubarak, who was at the LIC Circle to buy sheep. He however said that traders who bring sheep to sell them for Bakrid are careful and they clean their animals. “One small fault on the sheep like for example ticks, there will not be any buyers as Muslims prefer flawless sheep for the sacred festival,” he added.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, former Corporator and Member of Karnataka State Haj Committee Suhail Baig said that since eight to nine years, the sheep market is being held at LIC Circle. “There is a considerable Muslim population near the LIC Circle, Bannimantap and surrounding areas. This LIC Circle caters to that population and over the years, this place has become popular,” he said.

Sheep markets are also organised at Milad Bagh Park and Al-Badr Circle in Rajivnagar. “The Milad Bagh market is the oldest among the sheep markets and people have been trading sheep since the last 20 years. Now since the focus is on the LIC Circle, people mostly come here. But two days before the festival, the Milad Bagh is full of activity as markets are held there too,” Suhail Baig added.

