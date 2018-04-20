LATHI CHARGE: Congress-JD(S) activists clash in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple before CM Siddharamaiah, MLA G.T. Devegowda file nominations

Mysuru: Even as both Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) were on a temple-hopping spree before filing their nominations separately for the Assembly election from Chamundeshwari, tense situation prevailed this noon at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

The Police resorted to lathi charge as supporters of both the Congress and JD(S) gathered in thousands at the temple and clashed with each other. The supporters and party workers of the CM came in bikes, vans and tempos and there were also folk troupes who joined the procession. Similarly, the supporters of GTD also came in bikes, vans and tempos.

The CM, after performing puja at Siddarameshwara Temple in Siddaramanahundi (his native) offered puja at Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill and then reached Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

Meanwhile, GTD who had visited the Chamundeshwari temple along with his wife Lalitha Devegowda and son G.D. Harishgowda to offer puja, reached the Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple at 1.12 pm and after offering pooja accompanied by the leaders and legislators left in a procession to the Taluk office in Mini Vidhana Soudha to file the nomination papers.

Earlier, the supporters of the CM had occupied the place close to the temple and the supporters of GTD had to be contented with the place near the Town Hall. The Police had put up barricades to separate the two groups. In spite of such a precaution the supporters of both the parties engaged in clashes forcing the Police to resort to lathi charge.

The road from K.R. Circle to Hardinge Circle was completely jammed and traffic was disrupted. The supporters of both the parties were waving party flags and shouting slogans. Since both the parties were trying to display a show of strength, heated words were exchanged. As the situation was getting out of hand, the Mounted Police also arrived at the spot and controlled the situation.

The CM came after GTD left and offered prayers at the temple and then left to file his nomination papers to the taluk office where GTD had filed his papers earlier.

The Police were taken to task for mishandling the situation and allowing supporters of both the parties to gather near the Anjaneya Swamy Temple at the same time.