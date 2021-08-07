Life normal despite sudden weekend curfew in city

August 7, 2021

Only some areas wore deserted look

Tipplers rush to liquor stores to refill stocks

Mysore/Mysuru: Though the State Government announced its decision of weekend curfew in Mysuru yesterday afternoon, life remained normal on most of the city areas last night. Only some areas wore a deserted look, while business flourished in Central Business District (CBD).

The decision to impose weekend curfew in eight border districts from Friday 9 pm to Monday 5 am was taken by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai late afternoon yesterday.

Confused, whether the District Administration would issue a circular in this regard, shopkeepers and roadside eateries, with no proper communication from the authorities had opened the shops and conducted business even after 9 pm, till the Police asked them to close down and informed them about the weekend curfew notification by the State Government.

People thronged almost all chat shops and fast food joints across the city. Roadside vendors too conducted business as usual. While most shops downed shutters on Devaraj Urs Road, a few shops continued the business. More traffic was also witnessed on city road with traffic jams on some prominent roads.

Tipplers throng liquor shops

Booze lovers, after getting confirmation on the imposition of weekend curfew, thronged various wine stores across city to refill their weekend booze stock.

Meanwhile, a few people said that they had no information about the sudden imposition of night curfew in city and added that imposition of such rules should be made before a day or two so that the rules would be known to all and get prepared for it.

But the sudden announcement of night curfew had caused confusion and many had no idea about it as they leave for work in the morning. Awareness to public on the rules has to be created so that it would enable everyone to follow it, they opined.

The Government should give time for the people to prepare themselves for the curfew as a majority of people come to city to earn their daily bread and this sudden imposition of curfew will cause a lot of inconvenience to all.