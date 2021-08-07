Plans on to defy weekend curfew

August 7, 2021

Question of life and death, say stakeholders, businessmen

Unanimously decide to open shops despite restrictions

Mysuru/Kodagu: The State Government’s decision to impose weekend curfew (from 9 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday) in border districts of Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar from Aug. 7 to 16 has caused a lot of heartburn among businessmen, especially in Mysuru and Kodagu.

They have called the decision unfair and said it will be a body blow to the already crumbling business scenario. Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts have borders with Kerala and there are a couple of entry and exit points.

Stakeholders question Govt. logic: Stakeholders from over 32 organisations, including hotels, restaurants, tours and travel associations, who met in Hotel Pai Vista this noon, have urged the Government not to lock the city areas but instead, seal the inter-State borders. “There is no point in allowing unrestricted entry from borders while restricting business in the city areas,” they said.

At the meeting, stakeholders said that they had cooperated with the Government in the previous lockdowns and also weekend curfew. They unanimously decided to oppose the Government move now and said they will defy the orders. “We will open our shops and business establishments as it is the question of life and death. We are ready to face arrest if the situation comes to that,” they said.

“Instead of announcing a sudden lockdown, the Government could insist on mandatory RT-PCR negative certificates and also fully vaccinated certificates. Also, the borders could have been sealed only to allow emergency cases,” they said.

Raja’s Seat at Madikeri in Kodagu remained closed this morning following weekend curfew.

Social media campaign

As soon as the restrictions were imposed yesterday, a social media campaign began in the city under the banner of Mysuru Businessmen and Merchants Federation and they took objection to the Government’s decision to impose the restrictions despite the COVID-19 cases and the Test Positivity Rate showing a declining trend.

In separate media statements, stakeholders said that they were upset with the new restrictions. B.S. Prashanth, President of Dasara Committee of Karnataka Tourism Society, said that the decision will hit many businesses in Mysuru who are on the path of recovery.

“There is no justification to the Government’s logic behind imposing weekend curfew at a time when the daily cases are below 100. Moreover, in Mysuru, over 80 percent of the adult population is vaccinated. Weekend curfew was justified if the cases were spiralling and if the situation was uncontrollable,” he said.

Seal the borders

Prashanth demanded that instead of shutting down the businesses in the city areas, the administration must seal the borders with other States. “Only this measure will be helpful and the present decision is in no way beneficial,” he said.

President of Mysuru Hotel Owners Association C. Narayanagowda said that the city areas must open while keeping the borders closed. “Almost all the businessmen in Mysuru are reflecting similar sentiments and the Government must reconsider its decision. We are already reeling under COVID and lockdown. This decision is detrimental to the lives of lakhs of people dependent on the industry,” he said.

Kodagu Hotel and Resort Owners Association President Nagendra Prasad told Star of Mysore that the decision of weekend curfew will only harm the tourism and travel industry. “I don’t understand why the Government is in a panic mode when the cases have come down and many people are vaccinated. All the tourist spots in Kodagu are closed today and tomorrow. The Government must seal the borders instead of closing the entire district,” he added.