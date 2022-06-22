Local, Gujarati breakfast dishes impress PM Modi
June 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: An elaborate spread of local and Gujarati cuisine arranged for breakfast at the Mysore Palace on June 21 impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he complimented the chefs for their culinary skills.

The Prime Minister had accepted the invitation of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar to come to the Mysore Palace for breakfast when he attends the International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar had personally written to the PM, extending the invitation.

After performing Yoga with thousands of people at the Palace, Modi later headed to inaugurate the ‘Innovative Digital Yoga Exhibition’ at Dasara Exhibition Grounds. He drove back to the Mysore Palace for breakfast prepared for him by A.V.S. Nagaraj, a reputed caterer from Bengaluru. Modi was accompanied by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Nagaraj, who owns ‘A.V.S. Nagaraj Cooking Contractors’ at Gandhi Bazaar in Bengaluru, said that Pramoda Devi Wadiyar had requested him to prepare traditional dishes of Mysuru and Gujarat (in case the PM prefers them). “We came to the Palace on June 20, planned and prepared the menu,” he said.

On the menu were Dumroot/Kashi Halwa, Special Mysore Pak, Special Mysore Masala Dosa, Idly-Sambar-Coconut-Chutney, Pongal, Khara Bath, Bread Roast, Maddur Vada, Gujarati dish Batata Poha and watermelon juice.

“It was a unique honour for us to prepare breakfast for the Prime Minister and he complimented me and my team for the tasty spread, especially the local Mysuru dishes. He spoke to me in Hindi and I could understand only a few words. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar told Modi that I have been in the profession for over 45 years. The PM later met the breakfast team and posed for a photograph,” he said proudly.

Nagaraj is known to the royal family for decades and he had prepared food during the marriage of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Trishikha Kumari, it is learnt.

3 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Local, Gujarati breakfast dishes impress PM Modi”

  1. Mann Ki Baat, Bisi Bele Baat! says:
    June 22, 2022 at 11:38 pm

    Gujarathis eat roo much sweet, and constantly have severe medical problems.

    Reply
  2. Mann Ki Baat, Bisi Bele Baat! says:
    June 22, 2022 at 11:38 pm

    Gujarathis eat too much sweet, and constantly have severe medical problems.

    Reply
  3. Kawakawaffoxgowda says:
    June 22, 2022 at 11:54 pm

    Except that Halwa, other items in the breakfast menu sound like South Indian. Putting bread and butter there makes no sense.
    Why bring in some one from Bangalore to prepare this breakfast. A good caterer in Mysore would have done a better job.

    Reply

