Lockdown extended in Mysuru due to high positivity rate

June 20, 2021

Bengaluru: The State Government on Saturday, ended speculations on the fate of lockdown, by announcing unlock 2.0, allowing free movement of people and more leeway to carry out commercial activities from Monday. Accordingly, operation of public transport, including KSRTC , NWKRTC, NEKRTC and BMTC buses and Metro trains in the State capital with 50 percent capacity from tomorrow.

However, in Mysuru district, which has a higher positivity rate as compared to other districts, the existing lockdown guidelines will continue to be in force, including and up to 5 am of July 5, 2021, in order to break the chain of COVID 19 transmission in the district. Accordingly, barring the activities currently permitted, other additional economic or other activities are not allowed in Mysuru district till July 5.

Making the announcement at Bengaluru after a high-level meeting with his Cabinet colleagues and officials, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that with COVID-19 positivity rate falling to less than 5 percent in 16 districts, including Bengaluru Urban, the Government has eased lockdown restrictions from Monday (June 21), allowing shops, hotels, restaurants and clubs to open without air conditioners and liquor outlets from 6 am to 5 pm in these districts. The new norms would continue till July 5.

The districts where lockdown relaxations come into effect are – Mandya, Belagavi,Uttara Kannada, Koppal, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Bengaluru Urban (including BBMP limits), Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkote, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagaram, Yadgir and Bidar. These districts have recorded a COVID test positivity rate of less than 5 percent. In these districts, outdoor film shooting and sporting activities without spectators are permitted. Government and private offices will open with 50 percent staff and lodges, resorts and gyms will function with 50 percent capacity. Parks too will be open from 5 am to 6 pm.

Yediyurappa also noted that among all the districts, the positivity rate is more than 10 percent only in Mysuru and as such, the prevailing restrictions will not be eased till July 5.

The CM pointed out that the lockdown guidelines issued on June11 will continue in 13 other districts — Hassan, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagalur, Bengaluru Rural, Davangere, Kodagu, Dharwad, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura, which have a positivity rate of more than 5 percent, but below 10 percent. This means that shops in these districts will be open from 6 am to 2 pm.

Continuing, Yediyurappa said that swimming pools are not allowed to open in all districts of the State. Likewise, all cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes with air conditioners, amusement parks will remain shut till July 5.

However, the COVID-19 curfew will be in effect from 7 pm to 5 am on weekdays and on weekends from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, in all districts of the State till July 5.

The CM further said that public transport with 50 percent capacity rule is applicable in the entire state.