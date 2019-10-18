London Tower Bridge, Disney World, Dubai Burj Khalifa… in Mysuru!

October 18, 2019

Mysuru: The magnificent London Tower Bridge, Walt Disney World and Universal Studio of USA, Falcon Tower of Abu Dhabi, Petronas Twin Towers of Malaysia, Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab of Dubai have come to Mysuru!

The attractive models of the aforementioned landmarks of those countries have been created at the ‘Wonder Land’ established at Dasara Exhibition Grounds here.

Constructed at a cost of Rs.35 lakh, ‘Wonder Land’ is the prime attraction at the expo especially at night under the dazzling lights with people keen to take selfies in the background of the spectacular structures. Entering through a replica of an ancient structure of Roma, people can have a glimpse of the world-famous skyscrapers. The 40 ft. tall London Tower Bridge, 60 ft. tall Walt Disney World, 80 ft. tall Burj Khalifa, 40 ft. tall Burj Al Arab and 30 ft. tall Falcon Tower stand as excellent replicas of the originals.

Artists Shekar and Srinivas of Tamil Nadu, supported by 50 others, have created these beautiful replicas using iron pipes, wooden poles and fibre boards.

Entry tickets to this ‘Wonder Land’ are priced at Rs.40 for adults and Rs.30 for children.

