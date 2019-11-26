Maha Floor Test tomorrow

November 26, 2019

FLASH: Maha CM and Dy.CM resign

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) today said that the Maharashtra Government led by BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis will have to prove its majority by holding a floor test before 5 pm tomorrow (Nov.27).

The Three-Judge Bench comprising Justices N.V. Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna ordered that the floor test be held on Wednesday.

Reading out the order, Justice Ramana said that the floor test will be held via an open ballot and will be telecast live. The SC also ordered that the senior-most MLA of the House be nominated as the Protem Speaker, who will swear-in the MLAs before holding the floor test.

The SC was hearing the plea filed by the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party(NCP)-Congress alliance against the new BJP-NCP Government that was sworn-in early Saturday morning with Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP as Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar of the NCP as Deputy CM, creating a political upheaval in the State.

The petition had sought the quashing of Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari’s decision inviting BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis to form the Government on Saturday morning as “unconstitutional, arbitrary, illegal, void-ab-initio, and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India.”

The plea had also sought the Apex Court’s direction to the Governor to invite the alliance of Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP.

Even as the hearing was underway on Monday, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress’ proposed Maha Vikas Aghadi staked its claim to form the Government in the State. The delegations submitted support letters of a total 162 MLAs of the three parties to the Governor’s Office.

Interestingly, the BJP has also claimed the support of over 170 MLAs on their side including its own 105, besides others from the NCP, independents and smaller parties.

In the Maharashtra Assembly elections held on Oct. 21, BJP had won 105 seats in the 288-member House while the NCP had won 54 seats. The Congress had won 44 seats.

Besides the enthusiastic 162 MLAs of the three Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, top leaders of all three parties — Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Praful Patel, Jayant Patil, Nawab Malik, Jitendra Awhad (all NCP), Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde and Sanjay Raut (all Shiv Sena), Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat and Mallikarjuna Kharge (Congress) and others were present.

