City celebrates Constitution Day

November 26, 2019

Constitution incorporates all Rights and Modalities of Life: Former HC Judge

Mysuru: Lectures, panel discussions, debates, reading of the preamble and expos on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar marked the Constitution Day celebrations at different venues in city this morning.

Former Karnataka High Court Judge D.V. Shailendra Kumar inaugurated a special lecture on the topic ‘Constitutional morality and contemporary developments’ at the Constitution Day programme organised by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre of the University of Mysore (UoM) at Rani Bahadur Auditorium on Hunsur Road here.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice (retd.) Shailendra Kumar said that the Indian Constitution incorporates all human rights and modalities of life and it is high time we introspect on the progress made in the implementation of the Constitutional aspirations in the past 70 years.

Pointing out that the Constitution gives us the freedom to choose our faith, food habits, mobility across the country, livelihood, business etc., he said the Constitution also has given us opportunities to elect leaders on whom we have confidence.

The audience at Rani Bahadur auditorium taking the Constitution Day oath.

Noting that the Indian Constitution is guided by humanity, principles, patriotism and such other issues, Shailendra Kumar said that although there were several personalities involved, it was Dr. Ambedkar who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the Constitution.

Regretting that the task of economic empowerment of the downtrodden and other oppressed sections of the society is yet to be achieved even after seven decades of Independence, he reiterated that it was important to introspect on the reasons for this unaccomplished task.

Emphasising on the need to show commitment for realising the Constitutional aspirations, he opined that persons of unquestionable character should make efforts to implement the provisions defined in the Constitution.

Former Judge D.V. Shailendra Kumar also opined that the Jayantis of personalities must be celebrated in a more purposeful manner rather than just limiting ourselves to raising slogans haling the leaders.

N.B. Shivarudrappa, retired Additional Director of the Department of Audit and Accounts,Government of Karnataka, who delivered the special lecture, said that morality is a yardstick of our way of life.

Observing that those who tend to neglect the Constitution always look to misguide the people, he called upon the citizens to be wary of such leaders. He further said that the Constitution will be best understood only by reading it.

UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre Director Prof. J. Somashekar and others were present.

Dignitaries offering floral tributes to the portrait of Dr.B.R. Ambedkar at a function organised at Music Varsity this morning.

At Music Varsity

Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University too had organised a function at its premises to celebrate Constitution Day this morning.

Inaugurating the programme, Retired Principal of JSS Law College Prof. K.S. Suresh said, “Our country is a culturally diverse nation with complex amalgamation of various cultural identities. Our Constitution guarantees equal rights to each citizen. If we do not understand and realise our Constitution in right spirit, we do not have any morality to live, which in other words is a serious error on our part.”

On the occasion, Gowtami Foundation, Mandya, had organised a photo exhibition on the life of Dr. Ambedkar as well as Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution.

Music University Vice-Chancellor (In-charge) Prof. Nagesh V. Bettakote presided. Noted theatre artist and Kannada Rajyotsava awardee Shivalingaiah and Registrar Prof. R. Rajesh were the chief guests. Teaching staff and students participated in the function.

