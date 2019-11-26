Samvidhan Divas today

November 26, 2019

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is celebrated in India on 26th November every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. This day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, and it came into effect, two months later, on 26th January 1950.

The Government of India declared 26th November as Constitution Day on 19th November 2015 by a gazette notification. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made this declaration on 11th October 2015 while laying the foundation stone of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Statue of Equality Memorial in Mumbai.

The year 2015 was the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar, who had chaired the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly and played a pivotal role in the drafting of the Constitution. There was also a special session of Indian Parliament on 26th November 2015 to pay tribute to the Constitution and Dr. Ambedkar.

Today, the Government of India is celebrating Constitution Day in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly. The joint Parliament Session was addressed by the President, the Vice-President, the Prime Minister and the Speaker.

However, the Congress, Shiv Sena and a few other parties boycotted the joint sitting in protest against the political developments in Maharashtra.

Previously this day was celebrated as National Law Day and 26th November was chosen to spread the importance of the Constitution of India and also to spread the thoughts and ideas of Dr. Ambedkar.

Constitution Day is not a public holiday. Various Departments of the Government of India too celebrate Constitution Day. As per the Department of Education and Literacy, the preamble of the Constitution is read in all schools by all students.

To mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution, here we publish a three-part article by Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy of Mysuru, titled “We The People — The making of Indian Constitution and the forgotten Kannadiga who helped build India’s Democracy.”

