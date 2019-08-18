Maha Shatavdhan by Jain Muni held

August 18, 2019

Mysuru: Over 3,000 Jain devotees from across the city took part in the Maha Shatavdhan programme by Jain Muni Munishri Chandra Prabha Chandra Sagarji Maharaj at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama on Nanjangud Road this morning.

The event was jointly organised by Sri Sumathinath Jain Swethambar Moorthy Pujak Sangh and Maha Shatavdhan Samiti.

All the devotees were split into 9 groups and 20 volunteers were deployed to distribute the booklets and assist the devotees in asking questions in 5 to 7 words on any sayings or proverbs, first line of any Shloka from Jain Panth Pratikarma Stotra, names of holy rivers and mountains, names of famous scientists and philosophers, names of Jain Munis and Saints, names of holy festivals, occasions, ancient saints, non-Jain Munis and Saints and the like.

Munishri Chandra Prabha Chandra Sagarji answered after all the questions were put forth by the devotees.

The Jain Muni is gifted with a sharp intellect and fiery thinking power, remembering and recollecting 200 items, which were mentioned in the booklet.

shows a section of participants.

The event was held under the guidance and direction of Acharya Nayachandra Sagar Sriji- Surishwarji Marasaheb and Munishree Ajitchandra Sagarji Marasaheb .

Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji blessed the occasion.

Nikunj Shah, a Chartered Accountant from Surat, moderated the programme.

Mysuru Jain Association President Ashok Jain, Sri Sumathinath Jain Swethambar Moorthy Pujak Sangh President Praveen Lunkar and others were present on the occasion.