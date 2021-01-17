Maintain Kukkarahalli Lake tracks in natural way
Voice of The Reader

Maintain Kukkarahalli Lake tracks in natural way

January 17, 2021

Sir,

This is in response to the letter “Kukkarahalli Lake track needs to be renovated” (SOM dated Jan. 9) suggesting that the authorities install slabs and lights in order to make the walking track more conducive for walking and jogging.

I am a long distance runner who runs regularly at the Lake on that track and I am very disappointed to hear that a fellow Mysurean would suggest that we slab the beautiful natural mud track that is kinder on knees and hips, leaves no carbon footprint, is aesthetically pleasing and provides a better environment for the fauna that reside around the Lake.

I am especially writing this in distress because much too often our natural environment especially walking paths are paved over rather than regularly maintained resulting in interruption of natural water drainage, destruction of the natural ambience and unfortunately also become venues to display shoddy workmanship. Although there are a few miniscule patches of jelly induced irregularities on the path, it can absolutely not justify installing slabs.

And concerning the installation of lights, I would suggest instead that the lake be open to the public at an earlier time. Any installation will destroy the natural ambience that we as Mysureans cherish so dearly. I humbly request the authorities to not install any man-made material unnecessarily in the name of “development.”

– Anoop Shekar, Mysuru, 11.1.2021

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Maintain Kukkarahalli Lake tracks in natural way”

  1. Akber Ayub says:
    January 27, 2021 at 1:17 pm

    This is apropos the letter by Mr. Anoop Shekhar regarding Kukkarahalli Lake track. While the unpaved track does give a ‘natural’ look, the mud track does generate dust while people walk on it. This is quite unhealthy. While I agree with him about some of the negative aspects of paving, as mentioned, a dusty environment is not ideal for walks either. I believe covering the track with sand or small pebbles, a few inches deep, could be a suitable solution.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching