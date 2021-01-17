Maintain Kukkarahalli Lake tracks in natural way

January 17, 2021

Sir,

This is in response to the letter “Kukkarahalli Lake track needs to be renovated” (SOM dated Jan. 9) suggesting that the authorities install slabs and lights in order to make the walking track more conducive for walking and jogging.

I am a long distance runner who runs regularly at the Lake on that track and I am very disappointed to hear that a fellow Mysurean would suggest that we slab the beautiful natural mud track that is kinder on knees and hips, leaves no carbon footprint, is aesthetically pleasing and provides a better environment for the fauna that reside around the Lake.

I am especially writing this in distress because much too often our natural environment especially walking paths are paved over rather than regularly maintained resulting in interruption of natural water drainage, destruction of the natural ambience and unfortunately also become venues to display shoddy workmanship. Although there are a few miniscule patches of jelly induced irregularities on the path, it can absolutely not justify installing slabs.

And concerning the installation of lights, I would suggest instead that the lake be open to the public at an earlier time. Any installation will destroy the natural ambience that we as Mysureans cherish so dearly. I humbly request the authorities to not install any man-made material unnecessarily in the name of “development.”

– Anoop Shekar, Mysuru, 11.1.2021

