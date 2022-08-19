Make Dasara-2022 a big crowd-puller

August 19, 2022

District Minister asks officials to come up with novel ideas

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar instructed officials to strive for the total success of Dasara-2022 which is being celebrated in a grand manner after two years of low-key festivities due to COVID.

He was presiding over the Dasara Sub-Committees preliminary meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here on Thursday.

Asking the officials to come up with novel ideas for this Dasara, Somashekar suggested that new artistes and talents be picked for this year’s cultural events. He also advised the Sub-Committees to ensure that no lapses or any shortcomings occur.

Emphasising that new ideas will attract more tourists, the Minister directed CESC officials to make the Dasara illumination more attractive. He also assigned several tasks for Raitha Dasara, Yoga Dasara, Yuva Dasara, Mahila Dasara and other Sub-Sommittees and gave some suggestions on Film Festival, Fish Expo, Food Mela,Yuva Sambhrama etc., in order to make them a big crowd-puller.

Somashekar instructed officials to chalk out measures for ensuring that Vijayadashami procession (Jumboo Savari), Torchlight Parade at Bannimantap Parade Grounds and other events pass off smoothly without any untoward incidents.

He further directed the Sub-Committees to prepare an estimate of expenses and the funds required for their activities and programmes.

DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham, Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, ZP CEO B.R. Poornima, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, SP R. Chethan, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dineshkumar, MUDA Secretary Venkataraju, Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, Women and Child Welfare Department Deputy Director Basavaraju and others attended the meeting.