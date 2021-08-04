Make the Most of Your New Watch: Fashion Tips to Style Men’s Watches

August 4, 2021

Believe it or not, there is a wrong way to wear a men’s watch. And it can have an impact on your first impression. After all, it’s always the smallest things that make a difference. This is why it’s important to choose the right watch and style it well.

While this might sound overly complicated, choosing and styling a men’s watch is easier than you think. All you need to do is keep a few things in mind and you’ll be able to flaunt your new watch in the best way possible. Let us take you through a detailed guide on choosing and styling men’s watches and making the most of a new watch.

One Watch or Multiple Watches?

The first thing to consider while shopping for men’s watch is whether it’s going to be your go-to watch for every occasion or are you going to alternate it with one or more other watches. If this new watch is going to be something you’d want to wear with both casual and formal outfits you should make sure it doesn’t look out of place with either of them.

An analogue men’s watch with tan or brown leather straps can work well most outfits and goes with both formal and casual looks. Black smartwatches can also be paired effortlessly with a majority of casual and semi-formal outfits.

On the other hand, if you already own or are planning to buy a couple of men’s watches, you can opt for more specific looks and flaunt different watches with different outfits. A leather or metallic watch can be styled with formal outfits and a digital silicone watch works best with casual, sporty looks. We will talk more about this in the later half of the article.

Metal or Leather?

When it comes to neutral watches, metal and leather are amongst the most popular options. Both these straps are sophisticated and classy and can work with both formal and business casual outfits. Metal watches are considered to be more formal than leather and can be styled with business formals as well.

However, for the best impact, it’s important to choose the right metal and leather straps to go with your outfits. Your metal watch should match the colour of your belt buckle and cufflinks while the leather should be of the same colour as your shoes and belt. Taking care of these small details while buying a new watch helps you include it seamlessly into your look and get the most use out of it.

Dial Size and Shape

Another thing to remember while picking new watches for men is the size of the dial. Larger dials look better on wider wrists while smaller dials are suitable for narrower wrists. Round dials are mostly preferred in formal watches as they give a more sophisticated look to the watch.

These were the most important factors that you should consider while buying a new watch for yourself. Aside from these factors, another thing that you need to consider while shopping for watches is the brand. It’s advisable to shop from reliable brands as their products are durable and high quality.

