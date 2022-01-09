Malaria microscopy: Lab technical officers from eight districts trained in disease detection, reportage

January 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Case management, through accurate and timely diagnosis and treatment, is one of the key strategies for reducing malaria-related morbidity and mortality. Since quality assurance is vital for ensuring reliable malaria diagnosis, it has become imperative that standardised protocols are followed.

A Zonal malaria quality assurance training is being held at Vaidyara Bhavan in the city to train laboratory technical officers from all the taluks from eight districts where over 70 technical officers are being trained on quality in disease detection, diagnosis and reportage mechanism.

The purpose of this training is to standardise both malaria detection methods (microscopy) and to ensure timely reporting of accurate malaria diagnostic results. Improving the quality of malaria laboratory diagnosis plays a pivotal role in minimising misdiagnosis and over-diagnosis, thus improving the overall effectiveness of malaria prevention and control efforts.

“There are detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that have to be provided to help standardise malaria diagnostic procedures. Over 70 taluk laboratory technical officers from eight districts that come under Mysuru are undergoing this 10-day training and we are at the concluding days of the training,” National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme Officer Dr. Chidambara told Star of Mysore.

“We are at the end stage of the malaria elimination stage but it has not been eliminated completely. Though malaria cases this year have significantly reduced, Mangaluru still constitutes a major percentage of the total cases in the State and it might spread from there. This training will help in effective detection and reporting mechanisms,” he explained.

It is a kind of re-orientation for laboratory technical officers and improves their capacity to detect the infection. Once trained here, these officers will in turn train other laboratory technical officers at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Government hospitals. Once trained, these officers will have a sharp understanding of detecting the disease, decision-making and review process while working. “We ensure that they follow protocols right from blood smear collection, microscopic diagnosis, result reportage, logistics support and case reporting to district-level officers including the District Malaria Officer,” Dr. Chidambara said.

Over 20 laboratory technical officers have been chosen for one batch and likewise, over 70 of them have been trained in the Mysuru zone. They will now head to the local level and train their counterparts at taluks and at PHCs and ensure that the protocols are followed as per the Government guidelines.

“In case of any help required at the Taluk or PHC level, the district-level officer will address them and at the same time, set right discrepancies if any. It is continuous refresher training for microscopists and other laboratory staff so that the local level laboratories can have a quality control programme to supervise the diagnosis,” he added.