Mekedatu Padayatra: BJP accuses Congress of political gimmick

January 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Terming the Congress party’s Mekedatu Padayatra as a mere political gimmick aimed at fetching votes in the Assembly polls, BJP MLA L. Nagendra charged the Congress Government in Punjab of failing to provide security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited the State recently.

Addressing a press meet at the BJP office in Chamarajapuram here yesterday, Nagendra demanded the sacking of Punjab Government for serious lapses in security during the PM’s visit to that State.

Hitting out at the Congress for taking out Mekedatu Padayatra during COVID times, when the State is witnessing a sudden spurge in the spread of the deadly virus, Nagendra questioned what KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, who held water resources portfolio in the JD(S)-Congress Coalition Government and now Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah did as the Chief Minister for 5 years earlier for implementing the Mekedatu project.

Asserting that the BJP Government was committed for the execution of Mekedatu project, he said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is making all efforts to get Centre’s approval and other clearances for the project. But still, the Congress leaders are taking out the padayatra only to mislead people. Charging the Congress of contributing to the spread of the virus by taking out the padayatra, the MLA said the Congress can play its political tricks after the pandemic eases. Contending that this was not the right time for taking out the padayatra, he urged the Congress to follow COVID protocol announced by the State and Central Governments.

Referring to the Punjab episode, in which the Prime Minister’s cavalcade was stopped by protesting farmers, Nagendra lashed out at the Punjab Government for security breach during the PM’s visit. Holding Punjab Government as wholly responsible for the lapse, he demanded sacking of the Government for serious lapses.

Welcoming the State Cabinet’s approval for sanction of Rs. 16.5 crore for completion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan works in the city, he said that he was thankful to the Chief Minister, District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary for the same.

City BJP leaders Somasundar, Cable Mahesh, Mahesh Raje Urs, Pradeep Kumar and others were present at the press meet.