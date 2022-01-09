Weekend curfew: Sunday sees surge in movement of people

January 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The second day of the 55-hour-long weekend curfew, saw a surge in movement of people across the city this morning as compared to yesterday, as residents ventured out of their homes for shopping of essential commodities and for essential services.

The weekend curfew enforced by the Government in the wake of surging COVID cases, began at 10 pm on Friday and will end at 5 am tomorrow (Jan. 10).

People were seen moving out of their homes in extensions for purchase of their daily needs of vegetables, fruits, milk, mutton etc., since early morning. Due to the increase in public movement, many of the localities of the city witnessed a higher number of vehicles on roads.

However, Devaraja Market in the heart of the city and Mandi and Vanivilas Markets saw few people visiting them for purchase of fruits, vegetables and other essential commodities. Some traders, who had opened their shops expecting good business, felt dejected over poor business and shut down their shops after some time, it is learnt.

KSRTC buses both city and mofussil, private buses, autos, taxis, cabs and other public transport vehicles plied, though on a low-scale. But, they operated with less number of passengers than normal days. However, the number of passengers was far better today when compared to yesterday, according to sources.

Hotels and restaurants, which are allowed to deliver only parcel services, too saw an improvement in business today as more number of customers visited them to pick their parcels of food.

Mutton and chicken shops suffer loss of business

Mutton, chicken and fish stalls, which generally used to witness a heavy rush of customers on Sundays, saw a drop in business today as there were less number of buyers. Though some shops did good business in localities, the Mutton Market in the heart of the city, which is usually buzzing throughout the week, reported poor business as the pandemic scare continues to haunt non-vegetarian food consumers.

Broiler Chicken Traders Co-ordination Committee former Vice-President Kuberappa told Star of Mysore that chicken shops in and around Mutton Market saw dull business even today being a Sunday.

Maintaining that the weekend curfew had dealt a big blow to chicken shops, which were slowly moving back to normal business post COVID pandemic, he said that most of the chicken shops in the market reported a 60 to 70 percent fall in business, which is a cause of worry.

Attributing the fall in business due to drop in purchase by hotels and restaurants, he said that the Government must do something to alleviate their hardship in these troubled times of pandemic.

Mysuru Mutton Market Association Joint Secretary Nagendra Raju said that people are scared to venture out of homes due to the surge of pandemic and this has resulted in huge loss of business for them. Pointing out that Mutton shops, which used to do very good business on Sundays, have witnessed an over 30 percent drop in business so far today, he said that COVID restrictions has hindered public movement and this is one of the main reasons for the sharp fall in business.