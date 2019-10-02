Man gulps three Ragi Muddes in 56 seconds flat!

October 2, 2019

Mysuru: Who has the biggest appetite for Mudde and Koli Saaru? Of course, it is Venkatesh who gulped three Ragi Muddes along with Naati Koli Saaru (ragi balls – country chicken curry) in just 56 seconds, less than a minute.

The competition of Ragi Mudde and Koli Saaru eating was organised last afternoon at the ongoing Dasara Aahara Mela at Scouts and Guides Grounds.

The participants were given three Muddes weighing 200 grams and 50 grams of curry. They had to dip the Mudde in the curry and gulp the ragi balls.

Venkatesh polished the dish off even before people could realise that he had eaten three ragi balls in 56 seconds. Shivanand took one minute and 26 seconds to bag the second place while Shivanna stood third after completing the fete in one minute 36 seconds. In all, 27 people had registered for the competition and 10 were selected through lottery.

Meanwhile, more than 10 pairs prepared food in other competitions held as part of Nalapaaka contest. They prepared tasty Ragi Rotti – Ucchellu Chutney. Interestingly, the couples who had participated in the competitions were married for over 30 years.

They prepared the ragi rotti using finely cut onions and vegetables. There were other varieties of rotti prepared with ghee, carrot, chilli, sabbakki leaves, cucumber and groundnuts. Harshitha-Rajabhakshi couple from Ballari had prepared special brinjal curry and spicy chutney made of ladies finger.

The first prize was won by Suchitra-Mahesh Rao couple for vegetable ragi rotti – ucchellu chutney. Madhu-Nagaraj couple won the second prize while Harshitha-Rajabhakshi couple won the third prize.

