MCC Pourakarmikas stage demonstration

September 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeking fulfilment of their various demands, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Pourakarmikas staged a demonstration in the premises of MCC Main Office on Sayyaji Rao Road here this morning.

The demands include construction of houses for Permanent Pourakarmikas under Gruhabhagya scheme at Malalavadi (Jayanagar), providing jobs on compassionate grounds for a family member of direct payment Pourakarmikas who have died while in service, re-instatement of 48 Pourakarmikas who were relieved of service, installation of a statue of Pourakarmika icon I.P.D. Salappa in the MCC premises, construction of rest rooms for women Pourakarmikas, extension of Dasara allowance of Rs. 10,000 to contract Pourakarmikas as well, consideration of Underground Drainage (UGD) workers and garbage vehicle drivers as Pourakarmikas and extension of crisis allowance of Rs. 2,000 announced by the Government to all Pourakarmikas, among others.

Addressing the protesters, MCC Pourakarmika Federation President N. Raja said that the Government must seriously consider the demands of Pourakarmikas as they are just.

Urging the Government to address Pourakarmika issues before Dasara, he warned of Pourakarmika non co-operation during Dasara if the Government does not act on their demands by then.

Later, they presented their 13-point charter of demands to Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M. Shivanna, who arrived at the spot. Speaking after receiving it, Shivanna said that he would take up the matter with the Government and work seriously for the fulfilment of demands. The Commission, on its part, will honestly do its job in according due facilities to Pourakarmikas, he added.

Federation office-bearers K. Ramanjaneya, Ramaiah, Ramu and others were present.