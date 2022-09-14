One ticket for selected tourist places

September 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: After dilly-dallying for over four years, the District Administration has finally decided to launch ‘one ticket many tourist destinations’ concept where tourists can purchase a single ticket that will enable them to access many tourist places during Dasara.

Tourism and travel industry stakeholders have been urging the Government for the last 4 years to introduce single-ticket entry to tourist sites but their requests were not considered.

A meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office this morning where the system was unveiled by DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham and Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy.

Many stakeholders from the tour and hospitality industry, Tourism Department, Mysore Palace, Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited, Zoo Authority of Karnataka and Muzrai Department participated and welcomed the move.

The actual scheme will be launched by District Minister S.T. Somashekar on Sept. 17.

It may be mentioned here that in the recent tourism development meeting, tourism stakeholders told Somashekar that the one ticket, many destinations concept in Mysuru can go a long way in promoting tourism. At present, tourists buy entry tickets separately to all the sites in and around Mysuru.

The Minister had asked the officials to prepare a plan and to implement the same from this year’s Dasara.

Stakeholders said a single ticketing system will add to the concept of Brand Mysuru and will go a long way in promoting the city as a tourist-friendly place.

As per the plan, tickets of two denominations, Rs. 400 and Rs. 500 will be introduced as a tourist-friendly measure and the tickets will give access to Mysore Palace, Zoo, Karanji Lake, KRS Dam, Chamundi Hill Temple, Dasara Exhibition, Flower Show, etc. (the details will be available once the tickets are printed).

Once the money is paid and the tourist visits that place, the revenue will automatically go to the Department in charge.

The software has already been developed by an agency and all the testing has been done before the launch, officials said.

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) will be the overall in charge of the single ticket system.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mysuru Travels Association President C.A. Jayakumar said that this step is a novel initiative and will promote tourism and many foreign countries and noted multiple tourist destinations in India have the system.

“We can have an idea of the tourist footfall and also take into account revenues generated. I suggested to the meeting to introduce the single system for Dasara and retain it permanently. This has a lot of benefits and will promote ease of tourism. Permanent single ticket tourism will be hassle-free for tourists who are expected to pay the entry fee at every venue,” he said.