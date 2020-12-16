MCC UGD workers’ strike enters third day: Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Shivanna meets protestors

December 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As the indefinite stir launched by contract UGD (Underground Drainage) workers attached to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) seeking regularisation of service and payment of breakfast allowance entered the third day today, Chairman of Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission M. Shivanna, visited the protest spot in front of the MCC Office on Sayyaji Rao Road and held talks with the striking workers.

The contract UGD workers are on indefinite stir from Monday (Dec.14) and have struck work since then.

Shivanna, who spoke after receiving a memorandum from UGD workers, said that he will be holding a meeting with the office-bearers of Pourakarmika and Safai Karmachari Associations later this afternoon and appealed the striking workers to call of their stir. But the workers were adamant in their stand and said that they can take a decision on calling off their stir, which depended very much on the outcome of today’s meeting.

Later, Shivanna said that the regularisation of service is a Statewide demand of Safai Karmacharis and the Commission will take up this issue with the Government very soon. Pointing out that the Commission is planning to build toilets, wash rooms and rest-rooms for Safai Karmacharis and pourakarmikas of all Urban Local Bodies in the State at convenient points close to their workspots, he assured that the Commission would do what all it can for rendering justice to civic workers across the State.

Former Mayor Purushotham, Pourakarmika Association President N. Mara, office-bearers Srinivas, Palani, Kumaraswamy, Raju, S. Ganesh and others were present.

Shivanna later headed to Jaladarshini Guest House for holding a meeting with Pourakarmika Association office-bearers.