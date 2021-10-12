MCC’s Abhaya team rescues elderly women from collapsed house
News

MCC’s Abhaya team rescues elderly women from collapsed house

October 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Abhaya Team-1 of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has rescued three elderly women from a collapsed house at Ittigegud (Indiranagar) yesterday evening.

Following heavy rains on Sunday, a portion of the house on Periyatambi Road collapsed on Monday at about 4.45 pm, trapping 65-year-old Raniamma, 80-year-old Gujjamma and 75-year-old Hamsamma, who were trapped in the other portion of the house. Local residents, who broke the door of the house, managed to rescue Hamsamma, who was trapped on the first floor and the MCC’s Abhaya Team-1 members — D. Manjunath, Bhuvanendra, Siddaraju, Suri, Sagar and Vivek — who rushed to the spot, managed to rescue Raniamma and Gujjamma, who were trapped on the ground floor, with the help of local residents.

The elderly women are now staying at their relative’s house and Corporator Chayadevi, who inspected the collapsed house along with MCC officials, has assured the elderly women of providing compensation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching