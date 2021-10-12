MCC’s Abhaya team rescues elderly women from collapsed house

October 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Abhaya Team-1 of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has rescued three elderly women from a collapsed house at Ittigegud (Indiranagar) yesterday evening.

Following heavy rains on Sunday, a portion of the house on Periyatambi Road collapsed on Monday at about 4.45 pm, trapping 65-year-old Raniamma, 80-year-old Gujjamma and 75-year-old Hamsamma, who were trapped in the other portion of the house. Local residents, who broke the door of the house, managed to rescue Hamsamma, who was trapped on the first floor and the MCC’s Abhaya Team-1 members — D. Manjunath, Bhuvanendra, Siddaraju, Suri, Sagar and Vivek — who rushed to the spot, managed to rescue Raniamma and Gujjamma, who were trapped on the ground floor, with the help of local residents.

The elderly women are now staying at their relative’s house and Corporator Chayadevi, who inspected the collapsed house along with MCC officials, has assured the elderly women of providing compensation.