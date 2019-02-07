MCC’s footpath clearance drive continues

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials, continuing their drive against footpath encroachments, cleared the encroachments at J.P Nagar and other surrounding areas this morning.

The officials cleared footpath encroachments near Gobbali Mara Circle, Srirampura Main Road, J.P. Nagar Main Road, Akkamahadevi Road, Ambedkar Road, Kavitha Bakery and other places.

The team of officials and workers were led by Assistant Commissioner Priyadarshini. Under Police protection, the workers razed the petty shops that had come up on various footpaths of the area during the drive which went on till 2 pm.

Wordy duel ensued between some encroachers and MCC officials for some time in the area for carrying out the drive without giving prior intimation.

Some shopkeepers sought some more time to remove their shops as a sudden drive would affect their livelihood. But the MCC officials refused and pulled down the encroachments without yielding to their demands.

Officials said that the drive would continue and all the encroachments that reappear would be removed and the owners would be penalised

MCC Engineers, Health and Work Inspectors, Environmental Engineers and others were present at the spot during the drive.

They also demolished all unauthorised advertisement billboards installed on footpaths and a total of 108 encroachments were removed in this morning’s drive.

Vidyaranyapuram Police provided security during the operation. Mysuru City Corporation Development Officer Omkar, Engineers Ravikumar, Dayanand, Puttanna and Kiran, Health Inspectors Basavaraj, Rajeshwari Bai, Preethi and others were present.

