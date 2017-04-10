MCDCC Bank to open 14 new branches
Mysuru – Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has given his oral consent to open 14 new branches of Mysore & Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central Bank Limited (MCDCC Bank).

Bank President S. Chandrashekar held discussions with Chief Minister Siddharamaiah at the latter’s residence in Ramakrishnanagar on Apr. 8 on the Bank’s progress and the need for the expansion.

The Bank intends to open its branches at Periyapatna, Ravandur, Bherya in K.R. Nagar, Sargur in H.D. Kote, Begur in Gundlupet, Ramapura in Hanur, Varuna in Mysuru, Talakadu in T. Narasipur and Dr. Rajkumar Road, Hebbal Circle, Ramakrishnagar Circle and Vidyaranyapuram Circle (all in Mysuru city).

During the meeting Chandrashekar also spoke about the proposed construction of MCDCC Bank branch on a CA site allotted by MUDA  at the Ramakrishnagar Circle.

He also informed the CM that the Bank had plans to distribute 55,000 RuPay cards to the farmers and also extended invitation to launch the same. CM Siddharamaiah is said to have agreed to all the proposals and has said that he would confirm on the date of availability to the launch RuPay card distribution programme.

Retired General Manager of Merchant Co-operative Bank Ekambara Naidu, Janatha Bazaar Director Ramesh and others were present.

 

April 10, 2017

