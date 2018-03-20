Mechanised Abattoir to come up near Kesare

MCC Council to discuss issue at today’s meeting

Mysuru: Finally, the city will get a modern, hi-tech and scientific mechanised abattoir (slaughterhouse). The Rs. 40 crore project is likely to get the approval at the MCC Council meeting today evening.

The modern abattoir will be set up beyond 200 metres from Outer Ring Road and a new place has been identified for the purpose. It is an area of 9.50 acres between Kesare and MCC’s Zero Waste Management Plant.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Dr. S.T. Suresh, who is in-charge of implementing the project, said that the MCC will use the funds that was earlier sanctioned for the purpose.

Following opposition, the Union Urban Development Ministry has written to the State Chief Secretary to shift the venue and utilise the same funds for the purpose. The issue was discussed in the MCC Advisory Committee meeting (held before the regular MCC Council meeting) yesterday and the issue will come up for discussion in today’s Council meeting, he said.

He expressed confidence over the MCC giving approval for the project. “Rs. 6.50 crore has already been released for the project and after the Council approves, we will call tenders and start the work in two months. The survey of the area has been completed and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has approved the project.” he added.

Ever since the mechanised slaughterhouse project was proposed five years ago at a 15-acre land in R.S. Naidunagar near Kesare, it had met with stiff opposition from the residents. MCC hit its first hurdle after the empowered Standing Committee on Health suggested that the site was not suitable to build the abattoir owing to residential areas, religious places and public utilities in its vicinity.

This issue also figured during many Council meetings. The project had drawn the ire of residents of the area and various organisations, including the BJP, on the grounds that it was close to residential areas. BJP councillors objected stating that the area was not suitable as it was close to places of worship of all communities. Apart from residential areas, there were schools and hospitals in the vicinity and hence the abattoir should be shifted, they had said.

Besides, the law stipulates that such mechanised slaughterhouses should be located beyond the city corporation limits, whereas Kesare was within the MCC jurisdiction, they had argued.

The Centre had assured a grant of Rs. 15 crore for the project and had even released Rs. 1.50 crore for initial works. The previous BJP government had approved the project and the MCC had called for tenders.

Once the tenders were called, residents of Kesare and R.S. Naidunagar protested and they sat on a dharna for months together.

The protesters were led by former Minister Maruti Rao Pawar. Despite agitations, the project got momentum and the Centre too gave its green signal.

Later, a delegation led by Maruti Rao Pawar met the Union Environment Minister and Union Science and Technology Minster and conveyed to them that there was opposition from the residents for the mechanised slaughterhouse.

Following his meeting with Minister the project was stalled since then.