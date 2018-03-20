Separate religion tag for Lingayats; Ball now in Centre’s court

Bengaluru: In a significant move that is set to heat up the political scene ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress-led Siddharamaiah Government yesterday decided to give independent religious status to the Lingayat community, which forms 17% of the State’s population, and decided to ask the Centre to grant it minority status.

The two major factions of the community are Veerashaivas and those who want to be known only as Lingayats, the followers of 12th century saint Basavanna who wanted to break away from the established Hindu tradition, and opposed the caste system and Vedic rituals.

The decision was taken at a lengthy Cabinet meeting on the basis of the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee report and amid threats from Veerashaiva Lingayat Seers against recommending minority status to Lingayats alone.

“After due deliberations and some discussion on concerns of various sections of society, the Cabinet has decided to accept the recommendations of the State Minority Commission which is based on the report of an expert committee headed by Justice Nagamohan Das. It had recommended to consider grant of recognition as religious minority to the Lingayat and Veerashaiva Lingayat, believers of Basava Tattva, under Section 2(d) of the Karnataka Minorities Act. It was also decided to forward the same to the Central Government for notifying under Section 2(d) of the Central Minority Commission Act,” Law Minister T.B. Jayachandra said quoting the Cabinet decision.

The decision by the Siddharamaiah Cabinet comes close on the heels of its decision to have a separate State Flag for Karnataka, which is also pending approval from the Centre, which is ruled by the BJP, the Congress’ key political opponent in the State.

With this move, the Siddharamaiah Government has now put the ball in the Centre’s court to accept or reject these two crucial Cabinet decisions that are being seen as politically crucial ahead of the Assembly polls.

The huge chunk of the Lingayats are traditionally said to be a major vote bank of the BJP, especially in North Karnataka that borders Maharashtra.

Former BJP Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa also belongs to the Lingayat community.

The BJP on its part has accused the Congress of attempting to divide the community for electoral gains.

During his recent visit to Karnataka, BJP President Amit Shah downplayed the issues of a separate Flag and separate religion status for Lingayats, terming these as a “political game” being played by the Congress.