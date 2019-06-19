Siddu refutes Baig’s charges Greets Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

New Delhi: Even as Shivajinagar MLA Roshan Baig from Karnataka lashed out at Siddharamaiah for his (Baig) suspension from the Congress at a press meet in Bengaluru this morning, CLP leader Siddharamaiah refuted the allegations saying there was no truth in his claims.

Speaking to press persons at Karnataka Bhavan here this noon, Siddharamaiah maintained that it was the decision of the Congress High Command to suspend Roshan Baig from the Party and he has nothing to do with it.

Replying to Baig’s charges that he (Siddu) was not a original Congressman, the CLP leader said there was nothing like original or an imported Congressman and all Congressmen were one and the same.

Commenting on portfolio allocation to newly-inducted Independent MLAs in Karnataka’s coalition Government, Siddu said that it was the prerogative of the CM to allot portfolios to his Ministers and as such he has nothing much to say on this.

Earlier in the day, Siddharamaiah visited the residence of Rahul Gandhi at No. 12, Tughlaq Lane and extended birthday greetings to the AICC President. Siddharamaiah was accompanied by MLC Prakash Rathod, former MLAs Ashok Pattan and Appaji C.S. Nadagouda.