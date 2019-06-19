Miffed Baig blames Siddu for his suspension from Party

Bengaluru: A day after the Congress High Command suspended him from the Party, Shivajinagar MLA and former Minister R. Roshan Baig has defended his criticism of the State Party leaders.

The KPCC had suspended Baig for anti-party activities on Tuesday night with immediate effect. Baig had lashed out at State Congress leaders including KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddharamaiah and State Party in-charge K.C. Venugopal for the party’s humiliating defeat in LS polls.

Addressing a press meet here this morning, a miffed Roshan Baig accused former CM Siddharamaiah of being behind his suspension from the Party.

Defending his criticism of Congress leaders for the Party’s drubbing in the just concluded LS polls, Baig maintained that the Assembly segments represented by Dinesh Gundu Rao, Siddharamaiah and other top Party leaders gave lead to BJP candidates in the LS polls.

Stating that the Shivajinagar Assembly segment, which he represents, gave lead to Congress candidates in Bengaluru (Central) LS Constituency, Baig wondered what was wrong with his criticism of the State Congress leaders when the Party had fared poorly in the LS polls.

Questioning why the same yardstick was not applied to Congress leaders who openly campaigned against Kolar candidate K.H. Muniyappa and other Congress candidates, the rebel Shivajinagar MLA demanded answers from Siddu and Dinesh Gundu Rao for Party’s dismal performance in Parliamentary polls.

Pointing out that he had not made any remarks against Rahul Gandhi, Baig maintained that whatever he had said on the Congress leaders was true and he had only expressed the feelings of scores of Party workers, who were upset over the Party winning just one seat from the State.

Making a point by point attack on State Congress leaders, especially Siddharamaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Baig also maintained that Siddu was not a Congressman but only an import.

Declaring that he would meet Senior Congress leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and Muniyappa shortly, he said that he will decide on going to Delhi only after the outcome of the talks with these leaders.

Baig, however, refused to disclose his future political plans.