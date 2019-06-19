District Administration gears up for International Yoga Day

Aims to attract over one lakh participants; to deploy 150 buses

Mysuru: The District Administration has made all preparations to conduct the fifth edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21 at the sprawling Mysore Race Club (MRC) premises at the foot of Chamundi Hill.

Addressing a press conference at his office in city this morning, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G.Sankar said that District Administration, Department of Ayush, Tourism and Yoga Federation of Mysore (YFM) have made all efforts to mobilise over one lakh yoga enthusiasts.

“Last year, Mysuru did not vie for any record though more than 60,000 people performed yoga at the MRC due to lack of preparations. The Assembly election poll code had come in the way for the preparations last year and this year it was Lok Sabha elections to attempt another world record,” he said.

Yoga for Public Health

However, this year, the Organisers have decided to conduct this event with twin themes of ‘Yoga for Public Health and ‘Yoga for Harmony’ to spread awareness among public about the benefits of yoga.

The DC further said the District Administration has invited multi-religious leaders on this Day. District-In-charge Minister G.T. Devegowda and organisers had personally met and invited Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Adichunchanagiri Seer Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji of Avadhoota Datta Peetham, Bishop of Mysore Rev. K.A. William, Sir Khazi Hazrath Maulana Mohammad Usman Sharief and others, he said.

Abhrim Sankar said that many schools and college students have evinced interest to participate in the event and many of them had been practising for the event over the last few months in parks and various places across the city. The District Administration is expecting 52,000 students including from JSS Educational institutions, University of Mysore, NSS, NCC, State and Central Educational Institutions.

Apart from this, many Central Government employees, Premier Scientific Research institutions, private firms including Infosys, Mysuru Industries Association, and members of all yoga organisations will be participating in the event, he said.

The event will start at 6.30 am and conclude by 8 am. Minister S.R. Mahesh will inaugurate the event while G.T. Devegowda will light the lamp. Bomb disposal squad and dog squads have already inspected the venue.

Snake-catchers

Sankar said that snake catchers have been engaged to catch snakes and other reptiles in and around MRC premises. They will camp till the event concludes.

A total of 19 ‘asanas’ will be performed as per the protocol issued by the Central government within 45 minutes. The demonstration will be held between 7 am and 7.45 am. Hundreds of blocks have been created with each of them accommodating around 300 enthusiasts.

The five gates of MRC will be opening around 5 a.m. for the participants to assemble and prepare for the demonstration. Many Traffic Policemen will be deployed to supervise traffic in the vicinity. The participants have been asked to wear cotton cloth and to bring yoga mats and small carry-bags for keeping their footwear.

There will be traffic diversions on Friday with the Police restricting movement of vehicles on certain routes leading to the Race Course, from 5 am to 10 am. KSRTC will run 150 buses from different places of the city early morning from 4.30.

The Department of Food and Civil Supplies entrusted the responsibility to supply breakfast to all participants; Health Department to provide ambulance services and first-aid; Department of Tourism for publicity; MUDA for setting up the dais; providing water and maintaining cleanliness to MCC; Parking to the Police Department and Fire and Emergency Services and electricity to the respective departments, he added.

No plastic; Bring your own water bottles

With an effort to spread the message to the public to end the plastic menace on the same occasion, Sankar said that District Administration will not distribute drinking water to the participants on plastic bottles.

Instead, it has decided to distribute water in paper glass and to serve the breakfast on paper plates. Drinking water will be served at 25 different locations. The DC has appealed to all participants to bring their own water bottles to minimise the usage of plastic. Special measures have been taken to maintain cleanliness, health and hygiene by camping mobile toilet units at the venue.

685 Police personnel for security

The DC said that Police Department will deploy 685 Police personnel for security. Apart from this, four platoons of KSRP, 12 CAR, 30 Special Commandos and 20 Mounted Police will also be deployed. Special entry gate at South Side of MRC will be opened for VIPs and media.